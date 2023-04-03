Chris Pratt Says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Best Soundtrack of All of the Movies

We're getting close to the end when it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 went on sale Monday and we're now just a month away from the final installment of James Gunn's trilogy hitting theaters, but the third film also means a third soundtrack and according to series star Chris Pratt, Awesome Mix Vol. 3 may just be the best soundtrack of the whole franchise. Speaking with Fandango, Pratt teased the wide range of songs that are on the soundtrack and said that it's the best one yet.

"I don't want to give you spoilers, but I'll tell you this, I think it's the best soundtrack that we've had on all of the movies," Pratt said. "It's really good. It's moving. He's done it. James has done a great job because he curates these playlists of finding those sleeper hits … kind of bringing something up like he did with each of us, finding this little diamond in the rough and bringing it up and polishing it and letting it be on display. He does a great job with that and all of the songs in this particular volume have that same feeling."

While Pratt wouldn't give any spoilers, Gunn himself on Monday released his official mixtape featuring the 17 tracks for the film which not only included songs already revealed in the trailer, like Rainbow's "Since You Been Gone" and Spacehog's "In the Meantime", but also included a decade and genre-spanning range with tracks from the 1970s, the 1980s, the 2000s, and even the 2010s.

"I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined," Gunn told EW, adding of his trilogy closer: "Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it. I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So, I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be. And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It's the biggest blessing of my life."

You can check out the full track listing below.

• Radiohead — "Creep (Acoustic)"

• Heart — "Crazy on You"

• Rainbow — "Since You Been Gone"

• Spacehog — "In the Meantime"

• Earth, Wind & Fire — "Reasons"

• The Flaming Lips — "Do You Realize??"

• Faith No More — "We Care a Lot"

• EHAMIC — "Koinu no Carnival"

• Alice Cooper — "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows"

• The Mowgli's — "San Francisco"

• X — "Poor Girl"

• The The — "This Is the Day"

• Beastie Boys — "No Sleep Till Brooklyn"

• Florence + The Machine — "Dog Days Are Over"

• Bruce Springsteen — "Badlands"

• The Replacements — "I Will Dare"

• Redbone — "Come and Get Your Love"

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

In Vol. 3, "Our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Maria Bakalova, Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th.