Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Tickets Are Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, the final installment in the Marvel franchise that made filmmaker James Gunn a household name. Along with a short video talking with franchise stars about their relationship to Gunn, Fandango just released a URL where fans can go preorder tickets to the film, which releases in May. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is expected to be one of the biggest comic book movies of the year, and fans are hoping that the long-in-development threequel will send the franchise off on a high note, as Gunn heads over to Warner Bros. Discovery to run DC Studios with producer Peter Safran.

There will be early screenings of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 in the IMAX format, which will be accompanied by some theatrical marathons where fans can see the first two movies back on the big screen for the first time since 2017. Announced on Monday as part of the Filmed for IMAX program, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, shot with IMAX-certified digital cameras in the IMAX exclusive 1.90:1 aspect ratio from start to finish, will debut early, on May 3, in select IMAX theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will precede it on the same day, allowing fans to watch the entire Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy back-to-back-to-back ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's wider opening.

You can see Fandango's announcement video below.

Tickets for Marvel Studios 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3' are on sale NOW, and to celebrate we're launching TWO exclusive interviews. First up: Here's a clip of stars Chris Pratt & Karen Gillan on @JamesGunn.

—> https://t.co/bVJMXuq3JO #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/zY9w77N5iD — Fandango (@Fandango) April 3, 2023

Most of the cast members of Guardians of the Galaxy have said they were pretty definitively done with their Marvel roles after Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 drops later this year. Director James Gunn is leaving the franchise (and the studio) behind, and it seems likely at least one or two of the antiheroes won't make it out of the threequel alive.

Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. The movie will also feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 tickets are on sale now. The film opens in theaters on May 5th.