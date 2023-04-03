Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack Revealed by James Gunn

It's time to face the music — and listen to Awesome Mix Vol. 3. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn has updated his official mixtape with 17 tracks featured in Vol. 3, including trailer songs like Rainbow's "Since You Been Gone" and Spacehog's "In the Meantime." Inspired by Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) handed-down Zune MP3 player left for him by his late father-figure Yondu (Michael Rooker) in Vol. 2, the tracklist spans the '70s (Alice Cooper, Heart, Earth, Wind & Fire), the '80s (X, Beastie Boys, Faith No More), the '90s (Radiohead, Spacehog), the 2000s (Florence + the Machine, The Flaming Lips), and the 2010s (The Mowgli's).

"I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined," Gunn told EW, adding of his trilogy closer: "Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it. I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be. And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It's the biggest blessing of my life."

See the full tracklist and listen to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack via Spotify below.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Soundtrack: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Tracklisting



Radiohead — "Creep (Acoustic)"

Heart — "Crazy on You"



Rainbow — "Since You Been Gone"



Spacehog — "In the Meantime"



Earth, Wind & Fire — "Reasons"

The Flaming Lips — "Do You Realize??"

Faith No More — "We Care a Lot"

EHAMIC — "Koinu no Carnival"



Alice Cooper — "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows"



The Mowgli's — "San Francisco"



X — "Poor Girl"



The The — "This Is the Day"



Beastie Boys — "No Sleep Till Brooklyn"



Florence + The Machine — "Dog Days Are Over"



Bruce Springsteen — "Badlands"



The Replacements — "I Will Dare"

Redbone — "Come and Get Your Love"



Listen to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack



In Vol. 3, "Our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Maria Bakalova, Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th.