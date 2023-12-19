Classic Marvel Movie Returning to Disney+

While fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe still have a bit of a wait for the X-Men to fully make their arrival, fans don't have to wait much longer for the iconic team to return to Disney+. The streamer just released their list of programming coming to the platform in January and on that list is the return of the classic 2000 X-Men movie. The film had previously been on Disney+ but left the platform last January. Now, X-Men is set to return on January 5th.

In addition to the return of X-Men, Marvel fans have more programming to look forward to on Disney+ in January as well. On January 9th, all episodes of Marvel Studios' Echo is set to debut. The episodes will arrive on the streamer at 6 p.m. PT. You can check out the full list of what's coming to Disney+ in January 2024 here.

Deadpool 3 May See the Return of Various X-Men Movies Characters

Various set photos have circulated in recent weeks from the upcoming Deadpool 3 and while fans are already excited for the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, the photos have also teased the return of characters from the X-Men movies. Some photo revealed glimpses of what appears to be a fight between Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Sabretooth while a recent report suggested the return of Toad, who also appeared in 2000's X-Men.

Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Has Teased Major Cameos

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has previously teased that there are some huge cameos in the film. He told The Happy Sad Confused podcast that some of those cameos were easier to get than he thought they would be. In fact, a ton of famous people seemed to be lining up for a chance to be a part of the R-rated extravaganza. Movie fans are excited by all the possibilities. But there are probably months to go before we see so much as a trailer for Deadpool 3.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy shared. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that it's impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director continued. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

X-Men returns to Disney+ on January 5, 2024.

Are you glad X-Men is headed back to Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in our comment section!