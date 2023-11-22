Marvel Star Kelsey Grammer Confident He'll Return as Beast in the MCU

[Spoiler alert for The Marvels.] "Oh, my stars and garters." That may have been your reaction to The Marvels credits scene, which ended with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) trapped in another universe after the Kree Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) tore a hole in the fabric of space. Feared lost by her allies Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Monica actually ended up elsewhere in the multiverse: in a reality where her late mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), is the cosmic superhero Binary — and an ally of the mutant Beast (Kelsey Grammer) and the X-Men.

According to Grammer, it's not the last audiences will see of the blue-furred Henry "Hank" McCoy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to," the Frasier star told TheWrap about reprising his X-Men role in the future.

Grammer first played Beast in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and made a cameo in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, both times wearing makeup and prosthetics. In The Marvels, the CG-animated Beast more closely resembled his appearance in the classic comic books and the '90s X-Men: The Animated Series. Grammer was "very pleased" by fans' reactions to the cameo, adding: "I've always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture. I'm delighted Beast is back and hope he's back in a real way."

The actor's comments seem to suggest Beast could return in Deadpool 3, which stars Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Grammer's former X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine. The multiversal sequel from Marvel Studios is rumored to include cameos from other characters who appeared in the defunct Fox X-Verse. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen — who played Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto, respectively, in multiple X-Men movies since 2000 — also seem poised for a comeback after Stewart returned as a Professor X variant in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"We're not done, Sir Ian and myself," Stewart said in an interview earlier this year, adding they've "got plans" for the frenemy mutants. Whether that's Deadpool 3 — or potentially Avengers: Secret Wars, as hinted by mentions of incursions in the MCU — remains to be seen.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels is now playing in theaters.