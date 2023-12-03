Deadpool 3 May Bring Back Even More X-Men Villains

Toad is said to appear in the threequel as one of the many returning 20th Century Fox characters.

Principal photography on Deadpool 3 has resumed filming after the end of both the writers' and actors' strikes, and the production is already letting some more secrets slip. Sunday afternoon, new set photos revealed the return of Tyler Mane's version of Sabretooth from the original X-Men film. Now, a new report says another mutant villain will be returning.

Hidden away in The Mirror's original piece that included the set leaks was the fact an actor was reportedly on set as Toad. Toad appeared alongside Sabretooth as Magneto's initial Brotherhood in the 2000 film played by The Phantom Menace star Ray Park. It's unclear from the initial reporting if Mane or Park are reprising their role in the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring picture.

Little is known about the film other than Reynolds and Jackman will be going on an R-rated roadtrip across the multiverse.

"You have two major movie stars together in a movie playing their most iconic signature roles — that is director heaven," Levy previously told Collider of the "R-rated bloodbath." "So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time. So, we're definitely not running away from that."

The film was about halfway through principal photography when it was shut down because of the actors' strike earlier this year.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy recently told Deadline. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2023.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!