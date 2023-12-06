Deadpool 3 Spoilers: Ryan Reynolds Breaks Silence on Set Photos

Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has spoken out on the spoilers for the film that have spread across the internet via the proliferation of set photos. Reynolds took to Instagram stories with a message, seemingly inspired by set photos revealing an X-Men movie character returning in Deadpool 3. Reynolds began his message by explaining why Deadpool 3 is being shot outdoors instead of in an enclosed soundstage less prone to leaks before acknowledging the risks that come with that approach to filming. "Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies," Reynolds writes. "It's important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.

Reynolds continued, expressing hope that certain websites (ahem) and social media feeds will show restraint when choosing if and how to share Deadpool 3 set photos. However, Reynolds also acknowledges that part of the reason these photos spread is because people are excited about the movie he's making.

(Photo: Instagram)

"Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they're ready," Reynolds continues. "The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the 'good problems' bucket.

Reynolds concludes with a statement of affirmation. "I love making this movie," he writes.

Who is in the Deadpool 3 cast?

There's a certain irony here when you remember that Fox only made the first Deadpool movie after fans responded to leaked Deadpool test footage. While Reynolds is trying to keep some secrets about Deadpool 3, there have been some official Deadpool 3 photos, including one official photo of Deadpool and Dogpool together. There are also casting rumors, including the seemingly official announcement of Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra that was later retracted. More recently, Garner played coy about her Elektra return.

The Deadpool 3 cast includes Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus. Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen have also been cast in undisclosed roles. Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3 from a script by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin.

When is the Deadpool 3 release date?

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com previously. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

Deadpool 3 recently resumed production after it halted during the actors' strike. Deadpool 3 opens in theaters on July 26th.