Daredevil: Charlie Cox Addresses Joining The Avengers

Daredevil: Born Again brought Charlie Cox to Disney's D23Expo, where he reunited with his Daredevil co-star Vincent D'Onofrio on stage. With Cox having played the role of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and due for an appearance as Daredevil in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Man Without Fear is having plenty of encounters with super heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Marvel TV's Netflix shows having limited potential for crossovers as only Defenders heroes and villains could pop up, Cox is now officially working with the Marvel Studios team with the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe roster at their disposal.

When asked directly if Cox is ready to become an Avenger, the actor played it coy. "Do you know something I don't?" he asked, throwing the Uno reverse card at ComicBook.com on the red carpet at Disney's D23 Expo. He did, however, open up about getting a chance to join the Marvel Studios and work with Kevin Feige going forward.

"You know, to be starting on this journey again, to have the body of work we have behind us, but to be able to take some of that and some of the experiences we've had and now tell more stories again," Cox said. "It's like a dream come true." Based on other interviews Cox was a part of on the same carpet, it sounds like his return to the role of Daredevil is coming with a rebooted canon serving as a new story and not a continuation of the one told in three seasons of Daredevil.

Cox stopped by ComicBook.com's spot on the D23Expo's red carpet on Saturday.

Footage at Disney's D23Expo showed Cox as Daredevil in a scene from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the footage, Daredevil was wearing the updated costume with yellow shading to it where it was once red. Together on a rooftop, the two characters had an extended conversation before Daredevil took a dive off of the building and She-Hulk was left quite impressed with him. Following She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cox may be appearing in the Echo series before his 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ and he will later voice an alternate universe's version of the character for the animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

