Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Confirms Born Again is a Reboot

The next time Marvel fans get a Daredevil series, it looks like it's going to be a complete reboot. While some still held out hope the series will be a continuation of the Netflix series, Daredevil star Charlie Cox said Saturday the creatives behind the show are looking at it as the beginning of something entirely new compared to a fourth season.

"It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing," Cox told extraTV at D23 Expo. "Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently."

When we spoke with Cox earlier this year, the Marvel favorite admitted he wasn't sure what direction that series would end up going.

"I love it. I've loved every minute of it," Cox told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And right now I'm just buzzing that it's kind of happening again, it's starting up again. And I don't know where it's going, I don't know how much involvement I'm going to have, I don't know what it's leading to, but it feels like we're born again. And so I feel like I'm getting a second chance at the dream job that has... I refer to it as, 'There's the gift that keeps on giving.'"

He went on to add that he's started re-reading the entire Daredevil catalog from the beginning.

"It's been so good to me, I've had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories," he continued. "I've been doing other stuff, I've been working on my kids, but about a month ago, I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account. And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

