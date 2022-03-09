Daredevil Trends Amidst Reboot Reports

It’s been a pretty busy month for fans of the Man Without Fear. On the first of March, Disney+ announced the entire DefendersVerse will be added to the streaming platform beginning March 16th, much to the delight of fans everywhere. Then Daredevil star Charlie Cox has been doing press, speaking about his Spider-Man: No Way Home return pretty candidly. Now, rumors suggest Marvel Studios is developing its own Daredevil project to bring Cox and company back on a full-time basis.

The news comes from the crew at Murphy’s Multiverse, which suggests the House of Ideas and Disney recently formed an LLC named Blind Faith Productions, LLC. As you might suspect, the site quickly theorized this could serve as evidence a Daredevil project is, in fact, in the works at Marvel Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suffice to say, the character quickly started to trend online, where he remains a trending topic as of Tuesday evening. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Dance Party

https://twitter.com/PlantbasedMac/status/1501321662960185349?s=20&t=hI5SSI2UGlplNI3S8eeMEA

So Happy

Time to Rewatch

https://twitter.com/NINAFEELZ/status/1501351818621857799?s=20&t=hI5SSI2UGlplNI3S8eeMEA

Never Forget

Epic scene

Masterful performances

Brilliant show#Daredevil

We’ll never ever forget pic.twitter.com/5oqQ1u3mzA — ℕ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 (@darylmine2) March 6, 2022

#WorthTheWait

I like to see these two things together. Marvel Studios, how about you?#Daredevil #SaveDaredevil pic.twitter.com/PmEbPY6axr — Kristina #WeSavedDaredevil (@Kristina4109) March 8, 2022

Heck Yes

#Daredevil project is reportedly in development at Marvel Studios and will start it's production in 2023.



HELL YEAH!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VzGCJ2ZRpc — Marvel Stans India (@Marvel_Stans) March 8, 2022

Announcement Soon?

If #Daredevil is going to have cameras rolling by the end of this year then I think an announcement is pretty imminent. Maybe tomorrow at Disney Investors Day? pic.twitter.com/Nvu3F0EcqJ — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) March 8, 2022

*****

What characters would you like to see make up the Defenders in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!

Daredevil and the rest of the DefendersVerse hits Disney+ on March 16th. You can watch Kin stateside right now, streaming on AMC+.