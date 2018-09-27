‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals Kingpin’s Classic White Suit

Though he’s been mostly missing from the Marvel/Netflix universe since the debut season of Daredevil in 2015, Vincent D’Onofrio is finally making his return as the devastating villain, Kingpin.

In the newest teaser for Daredevil‘s upcoming third season, which was released online Wednesday morning, Kingpin not only returned to the spotlight, but brought with him his most iconic outfit from the pages of Marvel comics. Of course, we’re talking about the white suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dating back to the very first appearance of Kingpin in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #50, the character has long donned the white suit jacket, alluding to his vast amount of wealth and power. While that iconic jacket hasn’t changed, he has made an upgrade from the original purple pants, which is certainly a welcomed change.

Several photos from Season 3 also made their way online this week, and they provided yet another look at Kingpin’s new attire.

You can see the full collection of photos by clicking here.

To serve as a juxtaposition to Kingpin’s white threads, Daredevil is seen in the teaser reverting back to his old, black suit, the one that he wore for most of the first season. Now that everything has been taken from him, Matt Murdock is experiencing quite a dark turn heading into Season 3, one that could take the “vigilante” title to an entirely new level.

Along with the teaser and images, Netflix unveiled a brand new synopsis for Daredevil Season 3, teasing a dark and destructive installment.

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world or embracing his destiny as a hero.

What do you think of Kingpin’s classic white suit in the Daredevil Season 3 teaser? Are you expecting any other iconic moments of costumes from the comics this time around? Let us know in the comments!

The third season of Daredevil arrives on Netflix on October 19th.