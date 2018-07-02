Josh Brolin Wants to Improve His Cable Performance for ‘X-Force’

Deadpool 2 star Josh Brolin is aiming to "redeem" himself the next time he saddles up as time-traveling mutant mercenary Cable.

"I do like the way it turned out. But I thought it could have been better," Brolin told USA Today of his first turn as Cable in the Deadpool sequel, released in May.

"But then it clicked. I got to know [Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds] better. I trust him more. And we started this volley where it was like, 'This is actually fun.'"

Brolin, signed to a multi-movie contract, is looking forward to improving on the fan-favorite X-Men anti-hero, even after winning praise for his portrayal in the character's live-action debut.

"Thank God. Man. I literally want to redeem myself to myself," Brolin said. "I want to do a better version of what I do."

The stars bonded and fine-tuned their chemistry after filming while on the Deadpool 2 media tour, something Brolin said will come into play when the pair reunite in spinoff X-Force.

Brolin previously admitted to Collider he was initially hesitant to take the role, saying he was more keen to star in biographical drama George and Tammy — about country western icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette — where Brolin is attached to star alongside X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress Jessica Chastain.

"At first I was like, 'I don't know. I want to do George and Tammy,'" Brolin said. "My wife — thank God — said to just read it. 'Why are you even talking, just read it.' I was thinking [too big] about the four-picture deal."

The Academy Award-nominated actor eventually signed into a four-movie deal, telling Empire Magazine, "We tried to think of Cable as a full arc, not just in [Deadpool 2], but in the trajectory of four films. That made it a lot more fun for me."

Reynolds will reunite with series newcomers Brolin and Zazie Beetz, who plays fortuitous mutant Domino, in X-Force, which series producer Simon Kinberg describes as "a combination of Deadpool and Cable – they're like the Black ops of the X-Men."

Kinberg, who produces X-Force alongside Reynolds, said in May they're still developing the team roster alongside writer-director Drew Goddard.

Fox, on the verge of a merger with Disney, has yet to stake a release date for X-Force.

Brolin, who also played Thanos in April's Avengers: Infinity War, can next be seen reprising his Sicario role of Matt Graver in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, now playing.