Zelda-Inspired Game Free on Steam for This Week Only

A 2022 RPG on Steam that was inspired by The Legend of Zelda is free for all Steam users for this week only. In other words, the PC game, which normally costs $10, is free until July 6. This offer is also available to Steam Deck users, however, Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” To this end, how functional the PC game is on the Steam Deck, we have no idea nor does Valve. In fact, it is possible it doesn’t run on Steam Deck at all though this unlikely.

The new free Steam game is called Ampersat, which was released on May 6, 2022, by Gaterooze, Ink, and GrabTheGames. And apparently it is decent, or at least that is what Steam user reviews suggest. On Steam, the PC game has a “Positive” rating, thanks to 81 percent of user reviews rating the game positively.

As for the game itself, it is actually described as being inspired by The Legend of Zelda, or at least the classic games in the series. Other inspirations are said to include Smash TV, Angband, and more. That said, if you aren’t a fan of roguelites, this is unlikely to be up your alley. While it blends a variety of genres, including both new and retro, it is fundamentally a roguelite. Likewise, if you don’t enjoy twin-stick combat, then you almost certainly are not going to get much enjoyment out of Ampersat.

“Ampersat is a shooty, slashy, RPG-y game mixing old-school/retro and modern sensibilities,” reads an official description of the game, on Steam, for those unfamiliar with it. “A blend of influences from Gauntlet and Smash TV to Zelda and a dash of Angband, this is a handcrafted adventure with much appeal to fans of Roguelites. A labor of love from a solo developer, Ampersat distills some favorite childhood gaming experiences into a fresh, fun hybrid that sees you killing a lot of monsters, finding a lot of loot, freeing captured letters (um, what?) and growing from a world-weary warrior mage into a powerful smashing/blasting machine!”

Those that decide to check out Ampersat now that it is free on Steam for a limited time should expect a game that is about a few hours long, or at least this is what many user reviews for the PC game suggest.

