Netflix Renews One of Its Best New Shows for a Third Season

Netflix has a major comedy hit on its hands. The streaming service has been steadily delivering new shows for years, some of which have been solid successes, but a series that debuted last year has emerged as a true sleeper hit. Tires, starring and co-created by comedian Shane Gillis, is a show that cost very little to produce but has outperformed a ton of its peers over the course of two seasons. With the kind of performance and acclaim it has delivered to this point, it should come as no surprise to learn that Netflix has handed Tires another season.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Tires had been renewed for Season 3, which the streaming service confirmed would arrive at some point in 2026. The release from Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes would come with Tires Season 3. After a six-episode first season, Tires returned with double that count in Season 2. It feels safe to assume Season 3 will have a similar length to that of Season 2.

Since premiering its second season almost a month ago, Tires has been a sustainable TV hit for Netflix. The series immediately landed on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list after the new season was released, and it has surprisingly found a way to stay there for a long time. On the day of the Season 3 renewal announcement, July 1st, Tires is still hanging around on the fringes of the daily rotating list. The series is currently sitting in the final spot of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which is impressive when you consider how long the new season has been available.

In addition to Gillis, Tires was created by Steve Gerben and McKeever. While Gerben stars in the series alongside Gillis, playing auto shop manager Will, McKeever serves as the show’s director. The regular cast includes Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias.

Season 2 of Tires was also buoyed by a huge roster of comedic guest stars. Thomas Haden Church appears in several episodes as the father of Gillis’ character, taking an interest in the business itself and setting himself up as one of the show’s most important figures moving forward. The season also features guest appearances from Vince Vaughn, Jon Lovitz, Ron White, and others.

