‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Part 3 Airs During ‘Talking Dead’

Finally, after a pair of teasers that set up the reveal of X-Force, fans got the full-length, brand new teaser for Deadpool 2.

The new spot was broken up into three parts, each of them aired during tonight’s presentation of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and Talking Dead. Check out the final installment in the video player above.

The teasers were announced on the Deadpool movies’ social media accounts, showing a zombified version of the Merc with the Mouth and teasing a “crossover” with The Walking Dead. Of course, the series just served as a vehicle to debut the brand new teaser for the upcoming sequel.

Fans got another glimpse of X-Force, which appears to be playing a major role in the new film ahead of their own movie directed by Drew Goddard and set to feature both Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Josh Brolin as Cable.

But the task of introducing the team of mutant mercenaries falls to David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2. He recently spoke with USA Today about the task of bringing this fan-favorite X-Men team onto the big screen.

“Building a team in the classic style of all action movies, there’s great opportunity for conflict,” Leitch said to USA Today.

And though Deadpool doesn’t stand out as a character who would work well on a team, Leitch understands that, “but it’s not because he doesn’t want to. Maybe his fun, never-stop-talking personality is a little grating and people get tired of him. It’s not for lack of his good heart. At the end of the day, he wants to be a better person and do the right thing, and sometimes his thinking is flawed, like all of us.”

Fans will get to see Zazie Beetz as Domino, Terry Crews as Bedlam, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar in the upcoming movie, as well as a few other characters from the X-Men franchise.

X-Force is set to debut as part of Deadpool 2, set to premiere in theaters on May 18th.

Are you excited for these new additions to Deadpool’s corner of the X-Men cinematic universe? Be sure to let us know by chiming in with your opinion in the comment section!