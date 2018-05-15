New Narrated ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Trolls Marvel And DC

Never let it be said that Deadpool doesn’t take shots at everyone, and that includes plenty of jabs at the big two.

Those would be Marvel and DC of course, and fans have already seen this surface in the first few trailers. A new narrated Deadpool 2 trailer adds to his impressive snark count, throwing a few more punches. One such jab is given to DC’s most powerful hero Superman, specifically, the Zack Snyder directed Man of Steel.

“Deadpool combines the relentless charm of Ryan Reynolds, the looks of an overcooked pizza, and the gratuitous body count of Man of Steel,” Deadpool says.

That is a reference to all the heat Man of Steel took for its city shattering fight between Superman and Zod. The sequence was action packed, a far cry from the previous film’s constant fight with boredom. Unfortunately, Man of Steel was criticized for going a bit overboard, laying out millions worth of destruction and apparent disregard for civilians, though that point is often debated.

The new trailer takes aim at Marvel too, particularly the publisher’s lack of creativeness in character origins.

“He has an accelerated healing factor…yes, it’s like Wolverine’s,” Deadpool says. “They’re also both Canadian but Wade is taller and fewer people like him. Deadpool only has one indestructible bone. In the comics he got his powers from the Weapon X program…okay look, he and Wolverine have a lot in common. It’s like comic book writers only have so many ideas.”

The two are remarkably similar actually, though Deadpool isn’t near the Beer fan that Logan is.

Marvel comes into view once more though after the narration brings up the Venom symbiote.

“Deadpool hosted the Venom symbiote just after Spider-Man did,” Deadpool says. “You won’t see that in the movie though because those rights would be impossible to sort out haha.”

You can find the full trailer in the video above.

Deadpool took a previous shot at DC in its debut trailer when Wade says “That’s so dark – you sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.