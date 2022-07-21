Deadpool 3 Trends After Disney+ Announcement
Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!
Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been working hard on the Deadpool 3 script. The duo spoke to DiscussingFilm about getting back in the lab for the sequel.
This is NOT a drill. 🚨 Marvel’s #Deadpool, #Deadpool2, and #Logan are coming to #DisneyPlus tomorrow! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/krh7U28b4E— Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 21, 2022
"It's almost like putting on a comfy old sweater," Reese explained. "Marvel's really given us the support to maintain the tone and the vision that we have for it. They've been very hands-off and supportive, but they've also let us do what we do. So really, it's just been fun. We're mad scientists back in the laboratory again. Deadpool is our favorite who will always be the character I think we're most associated with, and we're very grateful for being allowed to write him again. So it's a blast. It's like going back to school again after having summer off. It's pretty fun."
Will Hugh Jackman be in Deadpool 3? Let us know down in the comments!
WHAT #deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/CsKzExVACB— Costas (@costasFN) July 21, 2022
deadpool 3? henry cavill? a mf wanda SOLO MOVIE. I LOVE #SDCC— jensen ackles support group 🫐 (@immortalklauss) July 21, 2022
Don’t expect them to talk about Deadpool 3 at SDCC. But never say never.— Duck (@PrettyCoolDuck) July 21, 2022
Logan and Deadpool going on Disney+ is going to be funny bc you know people are still going to demand Deadpool 3 be rated R even though that question has already been asnwered. https://t.co/bRLlfQw6NG— Trevor Tocco (@ToccoTrevor) July 21, 2022
I’ve said it before and i’ll say it again. If Deadpool 3 is as good as the first two films or even better then it will be without question one of the best Comic Book trilogys ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/CD9cmugfQm— Owen (@OwennZo) July 21, 2022
There's definitely gonna be a deadpool 3 announcement at sdcc on Saturday— Jradix (@Funkiest_Monkey) July 21, 2022
Deadpool 3 👀 #SDCC22— The Homelander (@carlosEpatriots) July 21, 2022
Deadpool 3 announcement soon??? https://t.co/FpO22nauFI pic.twitter.com/Q8nvvMbS3x— HYUN.E BEE 🍀💜🙂 🦋😉❣️🌻❄️🥬🚨(Hyunny bee) (@ugh_ur_behavior) July 21, 2022
So.... Deadpool 3 is getting announced Saturday for sure https://t.co/iH0rmxim0H— Anthony Beck (@Anthony_Beck33) July 21, 2022
I hope Deadpool 3 is called "Deadpool joins the MCU" https://t.co/JZNU9WJLx5— Liam Brown (@FLStyle) July 21, 2022