Does Deadpool & Logan on Disney+ Signal Hugh Jackman Comic-Con Surprise?





Logan and Deadpool are headed to Disney+ tomorrow, which has Marvel fans wondering if there's big X-Men surprise in store at San Diego Comic-Con. Disney broke the news about the mutant titles heading to their streaming service this afternoon and the Internet was set ablaze. Fans have been asking for Logan to pop-up in Deadpool 3 for years now. As the Mega Panel for Marvel Studios draws closer on Saturday, this piece of news will only increase speculation about a possible X-Men reveal during their showcase. It could be nothing or it could be everything when it comes to the MCU.

Recently, mutants were confirmed to exist in the franchise by the end of Ms. Marvel. In a stunning turn of events, the X-Men Animated Series theme popped up as a nod to her new MCU powers. From there, this news only throws fuel onto the fire burning within a lot of fans. Another rumor that has been bubbling for a while now is that Marvel Studios is planning a project called The Mutants for their first foray into these new enhanced individuals. Hype is already at an all-time high headed into Comic-Con, but now that panel will have even more eyes on it hoping for a Hugh Jackman sighting.

This year, when Comicbook.com talked to Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy about getting the Wolverine and Deadpool actors together for a new movie, he sounded delighted at the prospect. "I'm not going to say where and how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a bitch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together," Levy told Brandon Davis. "That will happen and it will be me."

In another conversation for The Adam Project, Reynolds sounded down for the reunion as well. "That would be amazing," Reynolds said when asked about the idea of bringing Jackman along for Deadpool 3. "I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true."

These two actors obviously love each other a lot. The fans want it, and the mutants are creeping closer to a full-fledged debut in the MCU. Only time will tell if this bit of news was a sign of things to come or not.

Do you think we'll get some sort of announcement this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!