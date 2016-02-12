Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan Are Coming to Disney+ Tomorrow

The mutants are coming! The mutants are coming! And Disney is welcoming them with open arms. At the time of writing this, Marvel fans are anxiously watching San Diego Comic-Con 2022 for big reveals about the X-Men franchise coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; well, this latest news will only fuel fans' burning desires: it's been announced that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be available to watch on Disney+ starting on Friday, July 22nd – aka tomorrow! Not only that, but Marvel fans at SDCC 2022 will be getting free chimichangas to celebrate the occasion!

The full details and announcement from Disney are below, but it's pretty straightforward in terms of details: Both Deadpool movies and Logan will be available to stream on Disney+ for regular subscribers, using the same mature content filter that Disney put in place in order to bring the Marvel Netflix shows and other mature content onto Disney+.

The part of all this fans will have fun with (for about a day or so) is the question: why now? Why is Disney shining a spotlight on Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool franchise and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine franchise the day before Marvel's big Hall H Panel at SDCC 2022?

Deadpool 3 is in pre-production over at Marvel Studios, and yet the film has somehow flown under the radar in terms of most fans' Hall H predictions; that'll change now, as some fans will surely take this announcement about new streaming content and ride it all the way down the rabbit hole of theory to speculate that Marvel has Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in store as a major surprise with some big Deadpool 3 reveals. Has there been any significant evidence of that? No. But logic has never stopped fan theory...

For his part, Hugh Jackman has not been able to even take a simple selfie without continuing to spark rumors of his Wolverine return in the MCU, years after having "retired" from the role after Logan.

Here's the official press release about the Deadpool movies and Logan coming to Disney+ and how to get those free f*#%in chimichangas!

(July 21, 2022) – Well look who decided to show up. Today, Disney+ announced that "Deadpool," "Deadpool 2," and "Logan" will arrive on the streaming service in the U.S. on July 22, giving fans access to more from the Marvel collection, all in one place. "Deadpool" (2016): Based upon Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. "Deadpool 2" (2018): Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable. "Logan" (2017): In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. With the addition of these new titles, subscribers are invited to revisit their parental controls settings to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.

Time to Make the Chimichangas

To celebrate the arrival of these films on Disney+, fans heading to San Diego Comic-Con can pick up a free mini chimichanga, a.k.a. Deadpool's favorite word to say, while supplies last. Disney+'s Deadpool chimichanga truck will be available at Seaport Village at the corner of Kettner and S Embarcadero in San Diego from 12-5pm PT on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.