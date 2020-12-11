Deadpool 30th Anniversary Covers By Rob Liefeld Revealed

Marvel Comics previously announced one way that they'd be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the merc with a mouth, revealing a new one-shot that will bring back creator Rob Liefeld to write and draw a story. Furthermore the fan-favorite creator will deliver a host of Deadpool themed variants for the House of Ideas starting in March and continuing through the entire year! It all starts with Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1, a giant-sized special issue of classic Deadpool creators exploring the past, present, and future of Wade Wilson. Comics with Liefeld covers in March include Immortal Hulk #45, Miles Morales Spider-Man #25, Venom #35, two verions for X-Force #18, and X-Men Legends #4.

“When the opportunity to illustrate 30 variant covers commemorating Deadpool’s 30th anniversary came up, I literally jumped at the chance!" Liefeld said in a press release. "I went over a quick checklist with the Marvel brass and I think we’ve picked a great array of Marvel’s biggest and brightest stars to pair with the Mighty Merc over 30 unique covers! It’s giving me a chance to draw Deadpool with Marvel stars I’ve never drawn before, like Miles Morales and Silver Surfer! This is going to be grand, I hope the fans enjoy this special event, it’s a blast putting it all together!”

Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 goes on sale in March including Skottie Young, Kelly Thompson, Daniel Way, Fabian Nicieza, Joe Kelly, and Gerry Duggan & Brian Posehn.