Deadpool 30th Anniversary Covers By Rob Liefeld Revealed
Marvel Comics previously announced one way that they'd be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the merc with a mouth, revealing a new one-shot that will bring back creator Rob Liefeld to write and draw a story. Furthermore the fan-favorite creator will deliver a host of Deadpool themed variants for the House of Ideas starting in March and continuing through the entire year! It all starts with Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1, a giant-sized special issue of classic Deadpool creators exploring the past, present, and future of Wade Wilson. Comics with Liefeld covers in March include Immortal Hulk #45, Miles Morales Spider-Man #25, Venom #35, two verions for X-Force #18, and X-Men Legends #4.
“When the opportunity to illustrate 30 variant covers commemorating Deadpool’s 30th anniversary came up, I literally jumped at the chance!" Liefeld said in a press release. "I went over a quick checklist with the Marvel brass and I think we’ve picked a great array of Marvel’s biggest and brightest stars to pair with the Mighty Merc over 30 unique covers! It’s giving me a chance to draw Deadpool with Marvel stars I’ve never drawn before, like Miles Morales and Silver Surfer! This is going to be grand, I hope the fans enjoy this special event, it’s a blast putting it all together!”
Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 goes on sale in March including Skottie Young, Kelly Thompson, Daniel Way, Fabian Nicieza, Joe Kelly, and Gerry Duggan & Brian Posehn.
DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1
SKOTTIE YOUNG, KELLY THOMPSON, DANIEL WAY, FABIAN NICIEZA,
JOE KELLY, GERRY DUGGAN & BRIAN POSEHN (W) • TBA (A)
COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS
COVER BY ROB LIEFELD
COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE
HE’S THE MERC WITH THE MOUTH! (FULL OF BIRTHDAY CAKE!)
Deadpool’s turning 30! And to help celebrate, we’ve assembled some of his classic storytellers to tell tales of Wade Wilson birthdays past, present and future! A first birthday with time-traveling assassins! A sweet sixteen party that would make Molly Ringwald weep!
A 100th birthday that could only be celebrated in grand Deadpool style! Blow out the candles! Pin the cybernetic arm on the Cable! And open this present, just for you!
40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99