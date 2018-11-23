Someone Is Stealing Deadpool’s Heart

The Merc with a Mouth has had to put up with quite a lot over the years, but he hasn’t faced a challenge quite like this.

The newest solicitation for Deadpool #9 hints at Wade Wilson dealing with a new kind of problem, as some sort of mysterious figure has literally stolen his heart. While details on what happens next are relatively slim, it sounds like Deadpool will call on Jessica Jones to help solve the mystery.

You can check out the solicitation, and the issue’s cover, below.

DEADPOOL #9

SKOTTIE YOUNG (w) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

SKRULLS VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

THE HEART IS A LONELY MERCENARY…

• Someone has stolen Deadpool’s heart…LITERALLY.

• The Merc with the Mouth hires the Snoop with a Private Eye, Jessica Jones!

• You’ll never guess where this twisted trail leads!!!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Just based off of that synopsis, the plot sort of sounds like Deadpool’s take of Crank, a series of fan-favorite action films starring Jason Statham. The absurd and violent movies starred Statham as Chev Chelios, a hitman whose heart gets poisoned by mobsters, only for the heart to then be swapped out and stolen by a different set of mobsters. While it’s unclear exactly how Deadpool will deal with his problem (although probably with a lot less debauchery than Chev Chelios), it sounds like the issue might pique the interests of those waiting for Crank 3.

“The one thing that I won’t do is sort of like a cheap, boring, tame version of the Crank movie,” co-director Brian Taylor told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “There’s been opportunities to do that, and there’s definitely been opportunities to just, for purely financial reasons, make a version that I think Crank fans would find lame. I’m just not going to do it. There’s a lot of ideas for it. There’s a lot of great ideas for a Crank movie, but it’s got to be cool. Everybody’s head’s got to be in the right place. It has to be made for the right reasons. It’s got to be creatively driven.”

And to an extent, sending Deadpool on a mission to find his heart feels pretty on brand for Young and Klein’s series, which has already plopped the character in Weirdworld, pitted him against zombified old people, and given him a nemesis who is literally named Killpuddle.

Deadpool #9 will be released in February of 2019.