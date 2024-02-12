Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer May Tease a Major X-Men Villain's Debut

Deadpool & Wolverine has revealed its first teaser trailer at this year's Super Bowl, revealing Wade Wilson's foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the original X-Men films introduced their fair share of villains, some even fighting against Deadpool, there have been a handful of figures that have yet to hit the silver screen. Nothing has been confirmed, though one shot from the recent trailer might just hint at the arrival of a villain who has some seriously close ties to Professor Charles Xavier.

Cassandra Nova first appeared in the comic book series, New X-Men, from creators Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly. In the series, it was revealed that Charles Xavier had attempted to kill his twin sister in the womb, though Cassandra had survived the ordeal. Returning for revenge and having a serious hatred directed at mutant kind, Nova made a horrific splash by using Sentinels to eliminate most of the population of the mutant island known as Genosha. Cassandra has made frequent appearances in the X-Men comics since first being introduced, though she has yet to be given her own spot in any of the X-Men films. This fact might be changing with this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Cassandra Nova Hits The Silver Screen?

Actor Emma Corrin has been confirmed to be a part of the third Deadpool film, though the details regarding their role has yet to be revealed. With an ominous, bald figure featured during a scene in the trailer, Corrin might be taking on the role of Charles Xavier's twin sister. Certainly, with all the time-traveling, reality-shifting shenanigans of the upcoming superhero film, Nova might be a big enough threat to both Wade Wilson and Logan throughout.

(Photo: Disney)

Aside from Emma Corrin, and Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman, of course, Deadpool & Wolverine will star Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew MacFayden. A potential appearance from Cassandra Nova wasn't the only villain featured in this new trailer, as Aaron Stanford's Pyro also made an appearance. Pyro was a big part of the second and third X-Men movies, so his role here should turn some heads.

Do you think Charles Xavier's twin sister will be making an appearance in the upcoming crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.