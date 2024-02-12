Deadpool 3 Gets Surprising New Title From Marvel Studios

The long-awaited trailer for Deadpool 3 finally arrived during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, and fans were surprised to learn that Deadpool 3 isn't the name of the film after all. It is the third Deadpool film starring Ryan Reynolds, and it does come after Deadpool 2, but the film was given a new name due to its other important lead character. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is coming back into the fold and teaming up with Reynolds' Wade Wilson, and the movie's new title reflects that.

The end of the trailer confirmed that the name of Marvel's next movie is actually Deadpool & Wolverine. Even though Jackman didn't really appear in the trailer, his fan-favorite mutant will share lead duties with Deadpool. You can check out the full trailer above!

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew MacFayden. Many of those actors are previous Deadpool stars returning to the franchise. MacFadyen is playing a new character working at the TVA, while Corrin's role is still being kept under wraps.

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project. The script is written by Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Additionally, Reynolds and Levy serve as producers alongside Kevin Feige and Lauren Shuler Donner.

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine hinted at some of the major meta Marvel connections that have been reported throughout the film's production. While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy opened up about those rumors and addressed how the film works into the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

