Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman Hilariously "Fixes" Movie Title in New Post

Today's trailer for the all-new Deadpool sequel during the Super Bowl revealed the film's official title as Deadpool & Wolverine, but shortly after fans learned the news, star Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share his "fixed" title for the film, courtesy of a logo reading Wolverine & Asshole. This is only the latest in a years-long tradition of Jackman taunting his costar Ryan Reynolds, which just so happens to perfectly reflect the antagonistic relationship shared between their on-screen personas. You can check out the "fixed" logo below, with Deadpool & Wolverine set to hit theaters on July 26th.

"Fixed it," Jackman simply captioned his post.

Ryan Reynolds first debuted as Wade Wilson back in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and while initially taking the iconic persona of the Merc with a Mouth, by the end of the film, his "Deadpool" was a bizarre amalgam of traits that barely resembled the character comic fans knew and loved. Luckily, Reynolds delivered a more authentic version of the character in 2016's Deadpool, with both that film and Deadpool 2 poking fun at the bizarre debut of the character.

With Jackman's "final" performance as Wolverine coming in 2017's Logan, fans were disappointed that they were never going to get the chance to see the actors bring their iconic characters together on the big screen, though the pair did often playfully bicker and taunt one another in countless social media posts and promotional interviews.

When The Walt Disney Company acquired 20th Century Fox, one of the biggest elements of the deal that excited fans was that Deadpool would get to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an official capacity, yet were still disappointed that any version of the X-Men Reynolds' Deadpool met would be missing Wolverine. Luckily, it wasn't long before Reynolds announced on social media that a Deadpool 3 was in the works and would feature Jackman's return as Wolverine.

Fans have been speculating for quite some time about how significant a component of the new story Wolverine would play, with the official title implying that each character will be as important to the story as the other. However, the first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine only offered scattered glimpses of Jackman's character, leaving fans to wait for more official looks at the figure.

Deadpool & Wolverine lands in theaters on July 26th.

