Deadpool & Wolverine Drops First Poster

The first poster for the freshly-titled Deadpool & Wolverine piggybacks on the name change of the film. Super Bowl LVIII finally delivered the highly-anticipated trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring the reunion between Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Deadpool & Wolverine is the first X-Men-adjacent movie produced under Marvel Studios, officially bringing Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While fans will be digesting every second of the trailer, Marvel Studios also revealed a Deadpool & Wolverine poster that reminds everyone how close the two of them really are.

"Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket," Ryan Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twitter) when the Deadpool & Wolverine poster was unveiled. The poster features a split image of the Deadpool and Wolverine mask logos in the shape of a heart. The Deadpool side has the word "Best" while the Wolverine portion says "Friends." The bottom of the poster has the words, "Come Together" as well as the July 26th release date of Deadpool & Wolverine.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

A synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine made its way online back in January. It's pretty short, and of course, hasn't been confirmed by Marvel Studios. The synopsis reads, "That fucking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?"

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

The third entry in the Deadpool trilogy reunites director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Hugh Jackman (Real Steel). It's also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000's X-Men. Reynolds co-wrote the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) & Levy.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the cast includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) also star.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th.

