X-Men 97 Producer Acknowledges Pressure Of Bringing Mutants To Disney+

X-Men '97 is coming to Disney+ and the producer knows there's a lot of pressure to do right by the mutants. In an interview with The Direct, executive producer Beau DeMayo addressed all the swirling thoughts surrounding the upcoming show. People have been clamoring for the X-Men in the MCU for absolute ages now. Certainly, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens some doors when it comes to the status of live-action X-Men. But, there's no big project in the works for that corner of the world yet. However, X-Men '97 is totally happening. And if that weren't enough, it might have the more herculean task of living up to the legacy of a universally beloved animated series from the 1990s. It's not hyperbole to wonder if the cartoon was the most popular thing these characters ever inhabited. DeMayo is aware of all of this and is committed to making the best show possible. Here's what he said about '97 contrasting with the live-action D+ shows.

"From a studio and process standpoint, no different. Kevin [Feige], Brad Winderbaum, Dana [Vasquez-Eberhardt] who's working with us on this, who are our producers, they have the same level of involvement," he began. "I know in some studios, animation is treated like the red-headed stepchild and, honestly, What If…? and Marvel's other animated series are treated just as seriously as their live-action properties. And X-Men, in particular, is something that is very close to Marvel Studios' hearts, now that it's back home at the studio. So that has been different."

"It's just like, X-Men means something to a lot of people. There's a weight and a responsibility there, I think, now that it's back at Marvel Studios, that is very different, and that I'm always aware of," DeMayo continued. "The funny difference is more sleepless night, because on Moon Knight, if something didn't go right, [I was like], 'well, Jeremy [Slater] is is writing the show, so at the end of the day he'll have to [figure it out].' There have been several moments where I'm like, 'Someone needs to figure this out—oh, it's me now.' [laughs] So, there's been a lot of growth, I'd say, that I've had to do on X-Men '97. Just as a storyteller, and as a producer, and as a person, that has made it a very different experience than writing on Moon Knight."

