The Witcher Writer Heads Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97 for Disney+

Beau DeMayo is going from the World of The Witcher to the world of the X-Men. DeMayo will serve as head writer and executive producer of Marvel Studios animated series X-Men ’97, the coming revival of the beloved 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series set for a 2023 premiere on Disney+. The sequel series announced at Disney+ Day alongside new Marvel Studios animated shows Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel Zombies continues the story of the ’90s X-Men cartoon, which ran from 1992-97 on the Fox Kids Network.

DeMayo is a writer and co-producer on Netflix’s The Witcher, inspired by author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy book series of the same name, and scripted the animated spinoff movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. DeMayo previously served as a writer and story editor on three seasons of The CW’s The Vampire Diaries spinoff series The Originals.

The announced creative team of X-Men ’97 includes supervising director Jake Castorena (Justice League Action, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and supervising producer Charley Feldman (writer, Teen Titans Go!, Disney’s The Owl House). X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald will consult on the revival alongside original series director Larry Houston.

Original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members returning for Disney+’s revival include Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Chris Potter (Gambit), Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister). Alyson Court, who voiced Jubilee, is among the cast members playing a new part in X-Men ’97.

New cast members announced during Disney+ Day include Jennifer Hale (Avengers Assemble, Mass Effect), Anniwaa Buachie (Archer, Mass Effect: Andromeda), Ray Chase (Pokémon, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations), Matthew Waterson (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, Castlevania), JP Karliak (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Star Wars: Visions), Holly Chou (The Big Sick, Younger), Jeff Bennett (Big Hero 6: The Series, Young Justice), and AJ LoCascio (Voltron: Legendary Defender, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf).

X-Men ’97 is streaming on Disney+ in 2023. Read on for all announcements out of Disney+ Day 2021.

