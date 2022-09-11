Disney Shares First Look at New Daredevil Suit

In a matter of weeks, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point during the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As we've seen in the promotional material for the series so far, the character is going back to his roots. To date, the show's teasers have only shown the Man Without Fear donning a yellow suit, a nod to the character's earliest appearances within the source material. Now, that already might be changing.

In promotional artwork for Disneyland's latest attraction in Avengers Campus, it was revealed the ride will focused on a multiversal King Thanos. In the art, Daredevil can be seen leaping through the air in some new duds, far from the yellow and scarlet suit we've seen so far.

Just announced at #D23Expo: Kevin Feige revealed a never-before-seen attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort! Join a battle with the Avengers to face a new threat, King Thanos, a Multiverse variant designed for Avengers Campus: https://t.co/XWowcgxf6c pic.twitter.com/XE39zrenwb — Avengers (@Avengers) September 11, 2022

In fact, the suit looks awfully similar to the armor donned by the character during the events of his slef-titled show that first debuted on Netflix though the forearms and billy clubs have been altered slightly. Either way, MCU filmmakers are evstatic to have the character back in the franchise.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao said in a chat with Collider earlier this summer. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," she added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!