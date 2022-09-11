Marvel's Next Ride at Disneyland Revealed, Will Feature Multiverse Battle Against King Thanos

By Christian Hoffer

Disney Parks has revealed the next "phase" of its Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure – a new ride focusing on the Marvel Multiverse. The still unnamed ride will see riders assist in a grand multiversal battle against King Thanos and will feature multiple iterations and versions of Marvel heroes. A promotional image, shown below, showed off a mix of iconic Avengers, characters from recent or upcoming Disney+ shows, and some variant characters, all doing battle against King Thanos, who is making his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Notably, the promotional image included shots of Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, and Daredevil, all of whom have roles in upcoming Disney+ shows. The ride will be "coming soon" according to Kevin Feige, who spoke at the D23 Expo's "A Boundless Future" panel discussing the various Disney Parks

The new ride is the third major attraction at Avengers Campus, following Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout (which is a re-theme of the Tower of Terror) and Web Slingers – A Spider-Man Adventure. Assumably, this ride will fit behind the Quinjet display, which has been empty since Avengers Campus originally debuted back in 2021. A third ride was always planned for Avengers Campus, but delays hit due to COVID-19 disrupting ticket sales and crowd sizes at the parks. 

Also announced at the panel was the arrival of "Smart Hulk," who will interact with guests at Avengers Campus for a limited time. Smart Hulk utilizes recently designed stilt technology (shown off at D23 last year) to make the Hulk look, well Hulk-sized. Avengers Campus often utilizes limited-time characters from Disney+ Marvel shows to promote the shows while they are being realized.

No timetable was given for the Multiverse Avengers Campus ride. However, given the use of current Disney+ characters, it could be coming to Disney California Adventure sooner than you think. 

