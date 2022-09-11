Marvel's Next Ride at Disneyland Revealed, Will Feature Multiverse Battle Against King Thanos

Disney Parks has revealed the next "phase" of its Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure – a new ride focusing on the Marvel Multiverse. The still unnamed ride will see riders assist in a grand multiversal battle against King Thanos and will feature multiple iterations and versions of Marvel heroes. A promotional image, shown below, showed off a mix of iconic Avengers, characters from recent or upcoming Disney+ shows, and some variant characters, all doing battle against King Thanos, who is making his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Notably, the promotional image included shots of Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, and Daredevil, all of whom have roles in upcoming Disney+ shows. The ride will be "coming soon" according to Kevin Feige, who spoke at the D23 Expo's "A Boundless Future" panel discussing the various Disney Parks.

Just announced at #D23Expo: Kevin Feige revealed a never-before-seen attraction coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort! Join a battle with the Avengers to face a new threat, King Thanos, a Multiverse variant designed for Avengers Campus: https://t.co/XWowcgxf6c pic.twitter.com/XE39zrenwb — Avengers (@Avengers) September 11, 2022

The new ride is the third major attraction at Avengers Campus, following Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout (which is a re-theme of the Tower of Terror) and Web Slingers – A Spider-Man Adventure. Assumably, this ride will fit behind the Quinjet display, which has been empty since Avengers Campus originally debuted back in 2021. A third ride was always planned for Avengers Campus, but delays hit due to COVID-19 disrupting ticket sales and crowd sizes at the parks.

Also announced at the panel was the arrival of "Smart Hulk," who will interact with guests at Avengers Campus for a limited time. Smart Hulk utilizes recently designed stilt technology (shown off at D23 last year) to make the Hulk look, well Hulk-sized. Avengers Campus often utilizes limited-time characters from Disney+ Marvel shows to promote the shows while they are being realized.

No timetable was given for the Multiverse Avengers Campus ride. However, given the use of current Disney+ characters, it could be coming to Disney California Adventure sooner than you think.