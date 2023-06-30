Disney Exec Teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Indiana Jones, The Marvels, and More Footage Coming Soon

✖

Disney is promising fans the first footage from some of its most highly-anticipated 2023 films is on the way, including projects from Marvel Studios and the next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The next Marvel movie to land in theaters is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking ahead to 2023 brings us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. New adaptations of Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid are also on the way, along with Indiana Jones 5. ComicBook.com is in attendance at CinemaCon, where a Disney exec confirmed that footage from all these movies will be released very soon.

"Looking beyond 2022, next year, for instance, we have three movies from Marvel Studios... Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Tony Chambers, Disney's executive vice president of theatrical distribution, said. "The Disney live-action team has Haunted Mansion and The Little Mermaid in the works. And next year, thanks to the folks at Lucasfilm, the one and only Indiana Jones will return. We can't wait to share more of these and all of our upcoming titles with you in the months ahead."

Footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was screened for those in attendance at CinemaCon. For those adverse to spoilers, we'll keep the details light, but it did involve multiple variants of our heroes like Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. People in attendance saw that Multiverse of Madness hits the ground running. However, the larger scope of the story is yet to be revealed. Director Sam Raimi talked to AMC Theatres about the upcoming movie, where Raimi said that he couldn't have dreamed of a day where Doctor Strange could have been headlining a massive picture like this.

"He was like a second or third tier character for Marvel. Obviously, their big popular names were Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Captain America, Thor," Raimi listed. "And because none of those other movies were being made, I actually never imagined they would make a Doctor Strange movie. Just seemed far from possible."

The official title for James Cameron's Avatar 2 was also revealed by Disney. Avatar: The Way of Water takes place a decade after the events of the original Avatar and follows the Sully Family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids).

Which of Disney's upcoming movies are you ready to see footage from first? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!