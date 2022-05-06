Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Full Footage Description

✖

*Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to follow*

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed the first bit of the movie at CinemaCon. As seen in all the trailers, Defender Strange and America Chavez share center stage as they race to capture a powerful artifact. During their struggle, the young hero has to escape. Confronted with no other choice, Defender Strange opts to steal her powers to protect the multiverse. Then, the story joins up with the MCU's Doctor Strange as he wakes up from a nightmare. It's the day of Christine Palmer's wedding. He has to face the life that he's missed during The Blip. When Strange tries to reconcile their previous relationship, Christine says that the hero, "always had to be the one holding the knife, and I could respect you for it but I couldn't love you for it."

Shortly after that, things from his nightmare start to bleed into his reality as he comes into contact with America Chavez. She's being chased by Gargantos and it's up to the new acquaintances to best this beast. Wong swoops in o help and rubs Strange's nose in his new status as the Sorcerer Supreme. Sam Raimi's directorial flourishes are felt as Gargantos meets the business end of a lamp post.

After the confrontation, America Chavez catches the sorcerer up on everything that's going on. His dreams are really visions from other universes. There's some funny business where America has no idea who Spider-Man is. She asks a similar question to Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. They decide it best to work together and proceed to Kamar Taj. The younger hero makes it a point to mention that she's after the Book of Vishanti. Wanda Maximoff plays a role in these early moments as well. She's in a very similar location to the end of WandaVision and her conversation with the former Sorcerer Supreme play out a lot like the trailers have hinted at. (In a bonus for fans of the Disney+ show, the theme jingle plays during her intro.)

Wanda tells strange that she's "left magic behind." But, the sorcerer needs an Avenger that's familiar with the Multiverse for this new mission. Benedict Cumberbatch's character quips that she's the "obvious choice."

Unfortunately for fans, that's where the book closes for now. But, Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in just a few days, so they won't have to wait very long for resolution. It seems as though Disney and Marvel are keeping the larger contents of the movie close to the vest. People in attendance saw that Multiverse of Madness hits the ground running. However, the larger scope of the story is yet to be revealed. Sam Raimi talked to AMC Theatres about the upcoming movie. The director said that he couldn't have dreamed of a day where Doctor Strange could have been headlining a massive picture like this.

"He was like a second or third tier character for Marvel. Obviously, their big popular names were Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Captain America, Thor," Raimi listed. "And because none of those other movies were being made, I actually never imagined they would make a Doctor Strange movie. Just seemed far from possible."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6

