Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Ticket Presale Amount Revealed

Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness's ticket presale figures have been released – and they certainly look good for Marvel Studios! Doctor Strange 2 has reportedly sold $42 million in tickets so far, with just over a week to go until the film hits US theaters on May 6th. The figures were revealed in a statement by Tony Chambers, the Head fo Theatrical at Disney. Previous reporting had pointed to Multiverse of Madness breaking first-day advanced ticket sales records for the year, outpacing DC's The Batman. Now it sounds like those big first-day sales are shaping up to a big first weekend box office.

"As we look forward to Thor: Love and Thunder releasing in July, the trainer of which launched last week to a phenomenal 209 million views in the first 24 hours alone, and we look forward to the highly anticipated Black Panther of Wakanda Forever, releasing theatrically this coming November," Chambers shared. "With an estimated $42 million in domestic advance ticket sales alone and in the bank already, both tracking and excitement for Dr. Strange is sky high."

Indeed, there is a LOT of motivation for Marvel fans to get out and see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as soon as possible – even more motivation than there was to rush out to see Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man had a limited scope of surprise twists, which many fans all over the world knew months (if not a year) in advanced.

Doctor Strange 2 can and will take us through a collage of Marvel realities, each with their own distinct signature and potential for massive surprises. The same goes for cosmic figures that exist outside the "Sacred Timeline" of the MCU, like the Marvel Illuminati, The Living Tribunal, and others. The race to avoid those spoilers all over the Internet will begin the moment after the premiere ends, next week.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange's plan, causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil. Strange will face an on coming storm, where he will be faced with old enemy's and new foes, we will see strange mixed with hero's from different worlds, will strange be able to stop Wanda, and he's evil variant, or will the world crumble around him.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6th.