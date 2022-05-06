Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Clea Post-Credits Clip Released Online

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon be the highest-grossing picture of the year, and the marketing team at Marvel is doing anything it can to make sure people still turn out to the cinema in droves. Saturday, the House of Ideas shared two clips online, one revealing most of the surprise Illuminati members, including Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). Another included nearly the entirety of the post-credits scene featuring the first interaction between Benedict Cumberbatch's eponymous sorcerer and Clea (Charlize Theron), her live-action debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As seen in the clip below, Clea arrives with her blade and warns Strange he's caused an incursion. Though any future plans for either of the characters have yet to be publicly revealed, the brief moment likely sets up the third movie in the Doctor Strange franchise.

Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron previously told ComicBook.com he felt "badass" being the one to introduce Theron's sorceress to the masses.

"Charlize, she's badass," Waldron said earlier this month. "It's awesome. It's so cool. I was so excited. It's dream casting for that character. I felt like we needed to close the book on Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer's relationship, and I feel like she advances him as a character, when she tells him to not be afraid of loving someone [or] of letting himself be loved. That's what opens the door for him to finally meet his great love from the comics. And so, she's every bit his equal. And I just think they have an amazing dynamic in the comics, and so I'm excited to see how that plays out in the future."

Having long been a supporting character of Doctor Strange, Clea First appeared in Strange Tales #126 (1964) alongside Dormammu, a character who'd go on to become Strange's arch-nemesis. For what it's worth, Clea is actually the niece of Dormammu's in the Marvel source material, though it's not clear if that same origin will be adapted for the silver screen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now showing exclusively in theaters around the world.