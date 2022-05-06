Doctor Strange 2 Writer Breaks Silence on Charlize Theron's MCU Debut

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been dominating the cultural conversation, with the blockbuster film being chock-full of elements that add to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the number of surprising cameos among the Illuminati, as well as various pieces of narrative canon, the film serves as the live-action debut of Clea (Charlize Theron), an iconic ally and love interest of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Fans have been eager to see Clea enter the MCU for quite some time, and while speaking to ComicBook.com about his work on the film, Multiverse of Madness screenwriter Michael Waldron spoke about her introduction.

"Charlize, she's badass," Waldron explained in our interview, which you can check out in the video above. "It's awesome. It's so cool. I was so excited. It's dream casting for that character. I felt like we needed to close the book on Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer's relationship, and I feel like she advances him as a character, when she tells him to not be afraid of loving someone [or] of letting himself be loved. That's what opens the door for him to finally meet his great love from the comics. And so, she's every bit his equal. And I just think they have an amazing dynamic in the comics, and so I'm excited to see how that plays out in the future."

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Clea first appeared in 1964's Strange Tales #126, and was established as the princess of the Dark Dimension and the niece of Dormammu. After crossing paths with Stephen several times over, the pair become allies, and Clea becomes his apprentice when he takes on the mantle of the Sorcerer Supreme. Eventually, Clea takes her rightful place as the ruler of the Dark Dimension, and is married to Stephen in a series of pagan ceremonies, before their romantic relationship is broken off. Most recently, Clea became the new Sorcerer Supreme following Stephen's death.

What did you think of Clea's debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theaters.