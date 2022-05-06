Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Illuminati Footage Officially Released Online

✖

By now, it's no secret that The Illuminati makes an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, nor is it a secret who makes up that mysterious group within the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released official photos of four members of the group but now, they've released footage of The Illuminati letting fans see the group in action.

"Don't miss your chance to see Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness," a tweet from the official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account reads. "See it again and again now playing only in theaters." The short video features Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch) and Black Bolt (Anson Mount) in action. Not featured in the footage are three other heroes of Earth-838: Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Reed Richards (John Krasinski). You can check it out below.

Don't miss your chance to see Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness 🌀 See it again and again now playing only in theaters. Get Tickets: https://t.co/6dSFa2SWRN pic.twitter.com/HtnOaIjVzH — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 28, 2022

While there were a number of surprising appearances in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were especially shocked to see Anson Mount return as Black Bolt. Mount previously portrayed the character on Marvel's The Inhumans television series which lasted for just one season. Soon after the film's release, Mount spoke out about his unexpected return to the MCU, writing that getting the call was one of the most unexpected things in his life.

"Finally able to discuss this [without] providing too many spoilers," Mount wrote along with art of Black Bolt. "Getting the call from [Kevin Feige] was one of the most unexpected in my life. It was an honor & a jo to finally work [with] Sam Raimi who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now.

