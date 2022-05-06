Doctor Strange 2: Does Paul Bettany's Vision Appear?

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a lot of cameos, but does White Vision pop up? *Spoilers ahead for the latest MCU movie!* Wanda Maximoff is on the rampage in Multiverse of Madness. She's after America Chavez because her power could reunite her with Billy and Tommy after the events of WandaVision. But, what of her husband, or at least the repurposed version of Vision from the Disney+ series? Well, he doesn't show up or get mentioned. Which is curious, but very easy to explain. The Darkhold, which the Scarlet Witch gained at the end of WandaVision, has taken hold over her mind by the time Doctor Strange's latest adventure rolls around. That evil book seized upon her grief and prodded her to be single-minded in her efforts. White Vision is still out there, but he's not what the book wanted. So, we will have to wait for their tearful reunion at a later date.

WandaVision showrunner thought a lot about how to resolve the two Visions near the end of the series. Jac Schaeffer talked to ET about how their ideological struggle was formed.

"It wasn't about the directive of, where do we leave White Vision? That wasn't the focus. The focus was, how do you resolve the problem of two Visions fighting each other? Where does that end? They'll just be fighting each other until the end of time," the showrunner said. "It became clear to us that it's got to be a logic battle, right? You've got two Synthezoids with the exact same programming. It's going to come down to logic. The Vision inside the hex, we call him Soul Vision, we wanted Soul Vision to win based on something that was not only incredibly crafty and indicative of his extreme level of intelligence, but also was aligned with his journey, which is one of identity."

"So, he's only thought of himself as Vision this whole story. He hasn't been born that long. It's been a couple days. For him to surrender that authentically to his original self, I guess, it just seemed really beautiful and very smart and we loved it. And the idea of the ship of Theseus is actually Megan McDonnell, one of the other writers in the room who's writing Captain Marvel 2, she stumbled upon that thought experiment and had to explain it to us, like, eight times. We were still like, 'Wait, what is the thing?'"



When do you think we'll see White Vision next? Let us know down in the comments!