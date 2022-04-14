Paul Bettany Gives Multiple Answers on if White Vision Is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel fans are only a few weeks away from finally getting to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and everyone is on the edge of their seats waiting to find out who will appear in the movie. We know for sure the film will feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, but who else could be showing up? The movie’s trailer teased the return of Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier, which means not only MCU stars could be appearing, but pre-MCU Marvel stars as well. However, there is one MCU actor that fans want to see again and that’s Paul Bettany. Bettany played the voice of JARVIS in the franchise for many years before becoming Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The character died in Avengers: Infinity War, but was revived for WandaVision. We last saw the actor playing White Vision, so it seems unlikely Bettany’s days in the MCU are over. This week, Bettany paid a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and wouldn’t give a straight answer about the upcoming film.

“The new Doctor Strange is coming out. Wanda’s in that. Have you recently been in spandex and painted white?” Colbert asked. “This is a really great question,” Bettany replied. “And, again, I said I was going to be entirely honest with you … Am I in Doctor Strange? Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. I don’t know. Am I? What do you think? I can neither confirm nor deny rumors that I am in said aforementioned Doctor Strange,” he teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to avoiding Marvel answers, Bettany has always been a trickster. While some actors just lie, Bettany finds clever ways to bend the truth. During WandaVision, the actor teased that he would get to perform with an actor he’d never worked with before, and it ended up being himself. When asked about returning to play Vision again in the past, Bettany said “you never know.”

“It was a beautiful culmination for all these things Lizzie and I have done together,” Bettany told Deadline about WandaVision. “We really found a lane for ourselves, and this was different in tone from those movies. But you never know with Marvel, whether you’re done, or not. So I don’t want to call it the end yet.”

Other confirmed cast members for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness include Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Are you hoping Bettany will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Tell us in the comments!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th.