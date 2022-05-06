Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Wants to Say Scarlet Witch's Most Iconic Line

✖

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has had one of the most exciting journeys in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character first appeared in the post-credit scene of Captain America: The Winter Solider and went on to be a huge part of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. However, it wasn't until last year's WandaVision that Olsen was able to dive deeper into her character and officially become the Scarlet Witch. Years ago, Olsen talked about wanting to do the famous House of M plot from the comics, and she finally got her wish when WandaVision saw Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) having twin "fake" sons. Now, ahead of the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen says she still wants to utter Wanda's famous line from the comic, "No more mutants."

"Yes, I mean, I hope so... I'm excited for all the crossovers in the future," Olsen said while chatting with HeyUGuys. "I do think this film opens up lots of opportunities with the Multiverse. But yeah, the immortal words are ["no more mutants"]... I mean... I would love to be able to say them in some capacity to make it work for the MCU. Again, I never know what we're doing next, so I'm always just kind of like in these interviews, just saying whatever sounds cool to me as well. But yeah, it's not in anyone's control besides Kevin Feige." You can check out the interview below:

“I would love to be able to say them [no more mutants] in some capacity.”



— Elizabeth Olsen on future crossovers in the MCU#MultiverseofMadness pic.twitter.com/TnV5uW5XSo — Mutants Updates (@MutantsUpdate) April 30, 2022

Currently, the MCU doesn't have any mutants, but a trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that was released earlier this year teased the return of Patrick Stewart's Professor X, which means mutants are likely to finally play a role in the franchise.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters on May 6th.