Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Who’s the Green Bull Guy?

Fans can’t stop raving about the full trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the highly anticipated follow-up featuring Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his ever-growing ensemble of supporting characters. One of the characters that has appeared in both the teaser and trailer is a rather large humanoid bull that appears to be fighting alongside the various Masters of the Mystic Arts.

That green bull—or minotaur, if you will—is Rintrah, a character from deep within the Doctor Strange comics mythos. He technically isn’t a minotaur but rather, a creature from a dimension called R’Vaal. He first appeared alongside the Sorcerer Supreme in the pages of Doctor Strange #80 (September 1986) as he helped Strange repair a tear in the Cloak of Levitation.

In addition to the trailer cameos, it appears Rintrah might have a heavier role given his involvement in the film’s merchandising and apparel efforts. To date, he’s been involved on both shirts and as the Build-A-Figure in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line. In the film, it’s been previously reported that 1917 star Adam Hugill will be playing the character, though it hasn’t been clear if that’s both motion-capture and voice work or just the latter.

“The title of the next Doctor Strange movie is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so that is our biggest clue that that movie will embrace the Multiverse and the madness therein, very directly,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously told Rotten Tomatoes TV. “There are, as we always like to do, connections before and after that, which will remain to be seen and discovered. But it seemed appropriate that it would be Doctor Strange that takes that on in the most direct way.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6th. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!