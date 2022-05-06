Doctor Strange 2's Xochitl Gomez Says It Was "Pretty Easy" Keeping Marvel Secrets

Marvel actors often convey what a burden it is to keep the secrets of the Marvel Cinematic Universe secret, while they are filming. However, in the case of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez it seems to be quite the opposite: according to Gomez, it was "pretty easy" keeping the secrets of Doctor Strange 2 to herself – and not leaking them like, say, oh a Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo would.

ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast got the chance to speak with Xochitl Gomez for the upcoming Blu-ray release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and interviewer Jenna Anderson had to ask what it felt like having the weight of secrecy finally lifted so that she can actually discuss the film. That's when Gomez let be known that she's been cool as a cucumber this whole time because as a fan herself, she wanted to preserve the fan experience:

"I feel like literally a weight has... No, I mean, it was pretty easy to keep these secrets, because it's just something as obviously a fan, I want everyone to feel like they're seeing all the secrets unfold as they're watching the movie. So I was very careful to not say anything. I think there was only one time where I was in the middle of answering a question. I was like, oh I can't, just stop right here."

The Disney-Marvel Studios franchise is a regular machine when it comes to media training its starts and keeping them disciplined about what they can say (nothing) and cannot say (anything) while in public forums – or even private ones. The same restrictions extended to public behavior, diet, schedule – basically it's a lot of your life handed over to the franchise if you take on a role in the MCU – but for her part, Gomez looks ready, willing, and able to handle it.

America Chavez is a key member of teams like The Champions and/or Young Avengers – a team Marvel Studios has been seeding into the MCU since Phase 4 began. While Marvel's Comic-Con 2022 panel revealed much about the future of the franchise, Young Avengers seems to be one of those things we're still waiting on confirmation about. Marvel revealed a whole Phase 6 slate that still needs filling in; current bet is Young Avengers could be something showcased at D23.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.