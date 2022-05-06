Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 12 Seconds of Footage That Led to Saudi Arabia Ban Revealed

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's 12 seconds of footage that have been banned got revealed this week. Saudi Arabia and Egypt chose to ban the movie in their territories after Disney refused to take out a reference to America Chavez and her mothers in the new movie according to Variety. Originally, reports indicated that LGBTQ+ content in the film was the reasons for the bans and now that would seem to be the case. Chavez has two moms in the comics and it looks like her MCU counterpart will as well. Still, for viewers in those places, they're going to miss out on a stellar entry in the blockbuster franchise. Many responders in the United States and Europe have lamented that friends across the world won't be able to see Multiverse of Madness at the same time as everyone else. But, Disney decided to keep the film whole rather than bend to these requests.

Director Sam Raimi spoke to Fandango about how important the young hero was to this story."Strange is still learning about the Multiverse," Raimi said. "And here's a character that can actually travel through it. He's such a know-it-all all the time, and to have to learn from a kid probably smarts." Chavez has more of a handle on the nature of the Multiverse than the former Sorcerer Supreme. So, it stands to reason that she'll be indispensable during their upcoming adventure.

Here's the latest description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

