Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Also Banned in Egypt

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse is less than two weeks away from hitting theaters, but there are a few places that won't get access to the new Marvel movie. Earlier this week, it was announced that the upcoming film as been banned in Saudi Arabia. According to reports, it's being banned for the same reason as Eternals and West Side Story. One of the film's central characters, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), is gay in the comics as well as in the film. According to a recent report from the Egyptian outlet, Egyptian Streets, the movie has now been banned in Egypt for the same reasons.

"Doctor Strange and Wanda will not be here during their journey between universes! #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness won't be released in Egypt," @IMAXegypt tweeted earlier today. You can check out the post below:

Doctor Strange and Wanda will not be here during their journey between universes!#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness won't be released in Egypt pic.twitter.com/Nqox2vGf5g — IMAX Egypt (@IMAXegypt) April 23, 2022





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse director, Sam Raimi, recently spoke to Empire Magazine about how Chavez is an important part of the film.

Strange is still learning about the Multiverse," Raimi explained. "And here's a character that can actually travel through it. He's such a know-it-all all the time, and to have to learn from a kid probably smarts."

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) added, "There's a lot of reckoning. And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become… There are some very bold ideas, and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions."

You can check out the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

How do you feel about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse being banned in certain countries over an LGBTQ+ character? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse hits theatres on May 6th.