New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Image Reveals America Chavez Meeting Strange And Wong

America Chavez meets Stephen Strange and Wong in a new image from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Newcomer Xochitl Gomez is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Doctor Strange sequel as the future Young Avenger America Chavez, also known as Ms. America. Hailing from another universe, America Chavez will join forces with Doctor Strange, Wong, and Scarlet Witch to stop the fracturing of worlds. Fans have gotten glimpses of America Chavez in the teaser and official trailers for Doctor Strange 2, but the new image reveals the first meeting between Gomez and Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular Marvel hero.

The image from Empire Magazine features Doctor Strange, Wong, and America Chavez standing in a New York City alleyway. Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong have confused looks on their faces, possibly meaning they just learned some new pieces of information from Ms. America, or something completely different. There’s no way to really know what is being said in the trio’s conversation, but the image does display the back of America Chavez’s comics-accurate jean jacket that’s covered with stars. The stars are a side-effect of Ms. America’s powers, which allow her to open up star-shaped teleportation portals to other dimensions.

Promotional art for Doctor Strange 2 also gave fans an even better look at America Chavez. Box art for the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Legends figure of America Chavez shows Gomez striking a pose similar to the one artist Jamie McKelvie illustrated to announce a new Ms. America comic. The art shows Gomez standing confidently while pounding her right fist into her left hand. She is also wearing a jeans jacket, gray t-shirt, and black jeans. Behind her in the background is either the Sanctum Santorum symbol or a mystical spell cast by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Ms. America’s Hasbro figure has the same clothing on and comes with the top half of a body that can be assembled after purchasing the other Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hasbro figures.

Gomez shared her excitement about joining the MCU in August while attending the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. “Well I can’t say too much – especially since Kevin [Feige] is like right there,” Gomez joked. “But what I can say is that I’m very excited for the movie [Doctor Strange 2] to come out, and I’m just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean I really put so much work into it and I’m really, really, so proud of it. And I’m just excited for it to come out. I’m just excited to be here, number one! And I’m such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like… I’m just shaking being here and being invited, ah!”

