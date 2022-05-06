Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Director Explains How Delays Affected the Film

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director explained how delays affected the film. Sam Raimi caught up with Rolling Stone to discuss his triumphant return to the Marvel universe. In their conversation, he says that some of the time deadlines were an interesting challenge to navigate. At the point that the beloved director signed on for the MCU sequel, things had been running on the tracks for a while. So, Raimi would have to adapt to how the studio does things. That means having a script that's open and malleable. In fact, the filmmaker admitted that the ending was not set in stone before halfway into the picture. However, other Marvel movies have had the same constraints and turned out amazing. So, audiences are pacing with anticipation.

"I think the hardest part was the time deadlines," Raimi explained of the film's challenges. "Not having the story or the script [ready] … being halfway into it and not knowing what the ending was. Michael's trying to stay a couple days ahead of us with the next page coming out of his computer printer, and it's hard because you want to make sure that everything is supporting the whole—that the themes are running through the picture. But when you don't quite know everything about the picture, it's hard to do that job as effectively as possible."

Marvel Studios describes Raimi's trip into the Multiverse: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

