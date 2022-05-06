Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Fans Spot Hilarious Continuity Error in Viral Video

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally hitting theatres this week, but this week saw Marvel teasing some big character reveals and unexpected surprises. Fans have seen some cool trailers for the movie in recent months, but one eagle-eyed fan spotted a pretty glaring error in one of the ads. IMDB shared a new clip from the movie, and Twitter user @iamkatesbush pointed out an extra who is seen running by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) three times in a row.

"Me when I'm a 200 million dollar movie," the caption jokes. You can check out the video below:

me when i’m a 200 million dollar movie https://t.co/KOdIyXqAS0 pic.twitter.com/2G7Izd78YX — kate’s bush (@iamkatesbush) April 29, 2022

You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Cumberbatch talked about the upcoming movie in an interview with Esquire earlier this year:

"I've got the Second Album Fear with this one, like anyone should, because the first one was such a riotous success and he's become a much-loved character," Cumberbatch explained. "They're very good at exceeding expectations, when expectations are low. I think it's always harder to exceed them when they're high. I'm not saying they make them low. 'We're going to do Ant-Man!' It's just the way they make these things work. On paper you think 'Is that exciting?' They're starting to take more risks now, I think. I mean, their directors are very tied into the house style. But, you know, Taika Waititi, they were, like, 'Are we…? Is this going to work?' And it's f-cking so funny, Thor: Ragnarok."

Are you surprised by this Doctor Strange error? Do you think it will make it into the film? Tell us in the comments!

Directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters on May 6. Tickets are now on sale.

