Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange 2's Ending Was "Up in the Air" When Filming Started

Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ending was "up in the air" when they began filming. The Marvel star talked to JOE.ie about the MCU's wild blockbuster. During the chat, the Stephen Strange actor admitted they've been ironing the story out from the early goings. (This isn't technically that rare in modern blockbuster filmmaking. Reshoots are par for the course now.) But, over at Marvel Studios especially, the molding of stories can happen quickly. The company is shooting multiple movies at once and plans can change overnight. It's important for each director to be aware of how he shifts can affect the story. However, this isn't to say that you can't make a satisfying picture in these circumstances. It just took a while for Multiverse of Madness to find that wild ending, which Cumberbatch says ties together everyone's journeys through this film.

"There's a lot to examine, explain, and kind of absorb," he teased. "But there is a sort of propulsion by the end, which is kind of great like the last third. Which was very much up in the air when we started shooting in typical Marvel fashion. It really comes together spectacularly."

"It's an awful lot in one film, and I think it has to have that pace from the beginning," Cumberbatch explained. "What little I've seen of it, I worry when there's stuff that we're sitting down and talking about because I think we should be doing stuff now. But, then I'm in the film and I know it backwards. So, I'm just the worst judge of it. So, I think there are definitely moment where you as an audience can catch your breath and you need to."

Marvel describes the mind-bending trip through the Multiverse: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

