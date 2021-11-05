Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen Says the Movie Misleading

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular hero as well as Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision star recently wrapped production on the Docter Strange sequel, which is being helmed by iconic director Sam Raimi. Originally, the movie was going to be helmed by Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, but he left due to creative differences. It's been rumored that he left because he wanted the movie to be scarier, but it sounds like that's still going to be the case under Raimi. In fact, Olsen recently spoke with Vanity Fair and teased the movie's horror elements and cleared up rumors that the movie will be like Indiana Jones.

"I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones," Olsen shared. "I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think." She clarified, "Yea, not like [Raimi's] western [stuff]... Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious... It’s more... I think it's more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on."

Recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness co-writer Michael Waldron did compare the character of Doctor Strange to Indiana Jones.

"He’s Indiana Jones in a cloak to me," Waldron told Vanity Fair. "He’s a hero who can take a punch. That’s what made those Harrison Ford heroes so great. Those guys get their asses kicked. Look at Stephen Strange in the first movie. He’s really getting beat up but he’s very capable and everything. I can tell you that it’s a ride…very Sam Raimi. The film is incredibly visually thrilling. John Mathieson, our D.P., who shot Gladiator and Logan—I think the look of it is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen in the MCU before."

Waldron also spoke with Friends From Work and teased that the upcoming sequel will be "scarier."

"[Going into the horror world is] obviously something that Scott Derrickson, the director of the first movie, does so well...obviously that influence, you feel it in the first one," Waldron shared. "Even though it's not a horror movie, there is like this sort of spookiness throughout it. It's part of what makes that movie work so well."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.