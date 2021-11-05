Elizabeth Olsen Confirms She Has Wrapped on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

✖

Elizabeth Olsen has wrapped on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Marvel star revealed that she's completed her work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe film in a recent interview with Kaley Cuoco as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series. In the interview, Cuoco mentioned that Olsen was shooting a film at the time, to which Olsen corrected her, saying "I finished Doctor Strange 2." Olsen also acknowledged the quick turn in filming schedules between WandaVision and the film.

"That's what I was shooting in the UK. So, I finished WandaVision. It was October. We had two months during the pandemic. Luckily, even though we filmed in Atlanta and then we moved to L.A., we had a lot of the same crew so the mask didn't feel as awkward. There's still a fun spirit and I think we were just so excited to finish the show and I think we'd already worked about five months on it. It was just a long job. So we were really excited to finish it and I wrapped up in October on a Wednesday and they flew me to London on a Friday. I've been doing the same character for like two years almost."

That's a tight turn between WandaVision and the Doctor Strange sequel, but the timing between the two projects may work well in service to the story. According to Michael Waldron, head writer of the new Loki series as well as writer on Doctor Strange 2, Wanda's emotional journey will continue in the sequel.

"We had access to the scripts and then to cuts [of WandaVision]," Waldron said. "I became good friends with Jac Schaeffer, head writer of WandaVision, while I was writing Loki. Her and I became good pals, because we were kind of in it together and everything. She's great and brilliant and just somebody I really admired. It was nice to know somebody that we could commiserate together over our crazy jobs."

"I had the benefit of just being able to call Jac and talk to her about Wanda's character and everything because it was really important to me that I do right by her with what she did with Wanda as a character," the writer continued. "And also, with Lizzie [Olsen], who's a friend of mine. I really worked with her and made sure, 'Okay, you guys just did this incredibly intimate show about this character that grew her so much. Let's make sure that we're doing that justice and telling a fulfilling next chapter of that story.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on March 25, 2022.