Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel Reveals Official Photos of Illuminati Members

Marvel Studios has released official photos of four members of The Illuminati that appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange sent the Marvel Cinematic Universe spiraling headfirst into the multiverse, there were rumblings that fans might get to see some of their favorite actors from non-Marvel Studios films, like Wolverine and Deadpool. Instead of getting those popular X-Men characters, fans at least got the return of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. While the X-Men leader doesn't appear in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photos, we do get to see four of his Illuminati teammates.

"'The Illuminati will see you now.' Experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness NOW PLAYING only in theaters!" a tweet from the Marvel Studios Twitter account reads. The tweet includes photos of Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), and Black Bolt (Anson Mount). These four heroes from Earth-838 weren't the only Illuminati members to appear in Doctor Strange 2. We already mentioned Charles Xavier, but perhaps the most surprising hero was Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, portrayed by John Krasinski.

“The Illuminati will see you now.” 👀 Experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness NOW PLAYING only in theaters! Get Tickets: https://t.co/wsSkVSXS4z pic.twitter.com/0hTLFFrBDN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 27, 2022

The film featured an empty Illuminati chair in the group's secret compound, with fans debating who the chair could have been meant for. Since Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) was once part of the Illuminati before being murdered by Black Bolt, some believe it was left open for him. Others suggest it was left for a character that has yet to be introduced.

Multiverse scribe Michael Waldron has been keeping busy on a post-release press tour, and was recently posed a question on who the chair belongs to. As you might expect, the writer was not able to confirm nor deny the rightful character the seat belonged to.

"That's also an unanswerable question, but we talked about that a lot, though," Waldron told The Hollywood Reporter. "Maybe that was just a mistake. Maybe the set [decorator] guy had one too many chairs. (Laughs.)"

When asked if he and Marvel Studios knew the answer, or if it was simply left open-ended," Waldron responded that it was "a bit of both."

What was your favorite moment from the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!