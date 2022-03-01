Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Tease the Wolverine/Deadpool Crossover We’ve Been Waiting for on The Adam Project Red Carpet

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are teasing fans once again with another Wolverine and Deadpool crossover on the red carpet for The Adam Project. The original Netflix film will debut later in March, but for now, the red carpet premiere is taking place in New York City. Of course, since The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, everyone wants to see him back together again with Hugh Jackman. The two stars appeared together in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and have teased fans over and over again with a possible team-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, we’ll have to settle for seeing Jackman and Reynolds pose together for a photo op.

The duo is shown smiling and laughing together on the not-so-red carpet. In one photo, it even looks like Reynolds is doubled over with laughter. We can also see them posing with The Adam Project director Shawn Levy.

Reynolds sent Jackman a hilarious gift for the opening night of the Broadway revival of The Music Man. “I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then … there’s him,” Jackman wrote on Instagram. “Haunting,” Reynolds added in the comments. The post includes one photo of Reynolds with a post-it note message, “Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching.” The second image is some very intense art of Reynolds, and the third is a video of Jackman seeing it for the first time.

When Reynolds was promoting Free Guy last year, he teased he had some more pranks up his sleeve when it comes to his former co-star. While chatting with Jess Cagle, Reynolds was shown some things that Jackman had said about him in the past.

“First of all, only Hugh Jackman would call it dog poo, it’s dog sh*t, Hugh, let’s get with the program here. Um, and you know, this year I had this great shot that I was going to send him. I was going to send him like a sushi platter, but the whole thing was just made out of old Band-aids,” Reynolds shared.

Cagle asked if they should edit that out to keep the prank a surprise, and Reynolds replied, “Yes, please. It didn’t. No, actually it’s fine. There’s a dozen other that are coming that are different, uh, different fun surprises, all equally life-threatening.”

The Adam Project follows Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (played by Walker Scobell) as the pair team up to find their late father (Mark Ruffalo) in order to set things right to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo’s character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son. Keener is set to play the film’s villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from him, with Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in Free Guy.

Photos via Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic and Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images